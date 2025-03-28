Last minute try seals win for Fijiana

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team won against Ireland women 26-17 in their opening group match of the HSBC Hong Kong 7s this afternoon.

The Fijiana started strongly, scoring two tries and converting one to take an early 12-0 lead.

However, Ireland managed to score a try just before halftime, narrowing the deficit to 12-5.

In the second half, Ireland mounted a comeback, scoring two tries and converting one to take the lead 17-12.

Despite the pressure, Fijiana rallied and scored a crucial try, which, with a successful conversion, allowed them to regain the lead narrowly at 19-17.

Then the last minute try came with a successful conversion which sealed the win for Fiji.

