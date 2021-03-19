Kadavu-based Kavala rugby pushes Police

Kavala rugby fought till the last whistle to give Police a good run in its first Fiji Bitter Marist 7s pool match today.

Despite losing to Police 17-5, the Kadavu based side is hoping to improve on its defense before their next match against Hehevia Blues.

The game started with Police dominating possession and attack in the first half.

Joseva Kuricuva opened the scoring for Police early into the game.

National rep Terio Tamani and Mesake Varo for putting Police further into the lead in the second half.

The lone try from Kavala was scored by Peni Sokini.

In other results, Fire Rugby defeated Bua K9 Barbarians 29-4, Wardens Green edged Naqarani 19-14, Yaqeta won 14-5 over Navutulevu Murphy Rugby Club, Hamish Bottleshop Nasovotava drew 5-all with Namuaniwaqa Brothers, Supercool Vatukoro rugby club fell to Hydro 10-7, Army Red defeated D Block RC USA 19- 12 and Sydney Bukuya thrashed Wailevu 21-5.