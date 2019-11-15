It's important to make sure we learn:Baber

There a lots of things happening behind the scenes to make sure the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side achieve their goals for the seasons.

It must have been a disastrous start to the new World Series in Dubai last month but Head Coach Gareth Baber says as a team they are still hurting but will have to move on.

Baber says the coaching staff and the team’s management together with the players recognized their defense, restarts and discipline as the three main issues that led to their downfall in the last two tournaments.

But the national coach adds behavioral change is another issue that was missing in Dubai and South Africa.

‘Not too carried away when you’ve won and not too despondent when you’ve lost bringing the realities why that’s happened and facing up to and having good discussions with management to ensure you are learning and moving on and as you go through it’s important to make sure that you do learn from them’.

The Fiji 7s team will start their camp for the New Year this Friday to prepare for the next leg of the World Sevens Series tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Fiji is pooled with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina for the Hamilton 7s tournament on the 25th and 26th of this month.