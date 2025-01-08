International teams set to arrive this weekend

The tournament founding chair Jay Whyte

Overseas teams competing at the 2025 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s next week will start to arrive in the country from this weekend.

According to the tournament founding chair Jay Whyte, they are expecting teams to start coming in from Friday.

Whyte adds this will be a good time for rugby fans to come out if they hope to meet their 7s stars.

“In terms of when teams will start arriving, we’ll start to see the teams trickle into the country from the weekend. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be the big arrival days. We know the Aussie will be here early next week, New Zealand same. Those wanting to rub shoulders, or wanting to see some of their favorite players, that’s when the opportunity will present itself.”

There will be six overseas-based teams in the three-day competition which will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The tournament starts on January 16, and you can catch all the action live and exclusive on FBC Sports.