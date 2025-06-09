Homecoming for Peace at Coral Coast 7s

Aussie Select 7s debutant Garlen Peace has Fijian roots tracing back to Votua Village on the Coral Coast, where his father is from. [Photo: Supplied]

Aussie Select 7s debutant Garlen Peace is happy to be home, not only for the 14th edition of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, but also to strengthen his connection with his Fijian family.

The young halfback has both First Nations and Fijian heritage, with his Fijian roots tracing back to Votua Village on the Coral Coast, where his father is from.

The Australian development side has arrived in Fiji ahead of the tournament, and for Peace, the occasion carries deep personal meaning.

“My mum is Aboriginal and I’m very close to my Aboriginal family back in Australia, and this trip is a great opportunity for me to strengthen my connection with my Fijian family. It’s a dream come true to be able to play in front of my Fijian family who haven’t had the chance to see me play before. Having them there in the stands will be incredibly special, and I can’t wait to run out knowing they’re watching.”

The Aussie Select 7s, coached by Shannon Fraser alongside assistant coach Matthew Sonter, wasted no time settling in, holding their first training session on Fijian soil yesterday at Cuvu College on the Coral Coast.

After reaching the quarter-finals in their debut appearance last year, the Australian side returns to the tournament for a second consecutive year, with their participation supported by the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports program.

Drawn into Pool D in the men’s division — one of six pools at this year’s tournament — the team is preparing for a challenging week of rugby against some of the strongest sides Fiji has to offer.

Peace says he is eager to make the most of the opportunity both on and off the field.

“I’m just looking forward to soaking up as much as I can from this experience, learning as much as possible, and then taking those learnings back to Brisbane to hopefully have a strong season.”

Assistant coach Matthew Sonter added that the tournament will be an important test for a squad featuring several debutants.

“It was great to get the boys out on the field for our first training session here in Fiji. We’ve got plenty of talent in the team, and with a number of debutants, this tournament is the perfect opportunity for our boys to test themselves against the best in Fiji and really earn those experiences.”

Rugby Australia’s Head of Pacific Partnerships, Daniel Millis, says the Coral Coast 7s represents far more than just elite competition.

“This is about more than just the rugby. Sport has always been one of the strongest bridges between Australia and Fiji. Through programs like PacificAus Sports and opportunities such as the Coral Coast 7s, we’re not only developing athletes, but building lasting relationships grounded in respect, culture, and shared values. These connections between players, communities, and nations are a powerful reminder of the impact rugby can have beyond the field.”

With preparations well underway and local support building, the Aussie Select 7s will look to make a strong impression when they open their Coral Coast 7s campaign on Thursday afternoon in Sigatoka.

The Coral Coast 7s starts at 9am tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

