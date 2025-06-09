Great Eight set for a comeback

2025 Coral Coast 7s champs, the Fiji Airways Fiji Men's 7s team.

The “Great Eight” could return to the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens next year, with organisers considering a qualifying tournament to decide which local clubs will earn a spot in the main event.

With only 16 men’s teams to be selected, the surge of overseas interest has created fierce competition for places.

Founding chair Jay Whyte says the record $50,000 winner’s prize has sparked unprecedented global demand.

“Just because of that introduction of the $50,000, it’s opened Pandora’s box. We’re working with some of the national teams that play in the World Series, and we’ll be making a few announcements soon as to which international teams will be joining us.”



McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens Founding chair Jay Whyte.

Whyte confirmed that teams from as far as France and England are lining up to compete, alongside World Series regulars.

For Fiji’s local clubs, the revival of the Great Eight offers a chance to fight their way to “the big dance” with the richest purse in the tournament’s history on the line.

