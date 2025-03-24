From village roots to 7s glory

Akuila Dranivotua.

For Akuila Dranivotua, rugby isn’t just a sport, it’s a way out, a dream, and a chance to make his mark.

The 24-year-old from Gunu, Naviti in Yasawa, started playing on dusty village fields, never imagining that one day he’d be part of a team crowned the overall Fiji Bitter 7s Series champions.

Over the weekend, his side, Devo Babas, secured their sixth title at the Marist 7s, proving that determination and hard work can take you places.

Article continues after advertisement

“I started playing rugby back in the village for my team Volivolitakelo before moving to Lautoka and representing Yasawa. We have faced a lot of challenges, but we’re grateful to be overcoming it all. It’s not easy playing and beating some well-known teams that have Fiji 7s squad members.”



Akuila Dranivotua.

Despite their success, Dranivotua and his teammates are still chasing bigger dreams, to get overseas contracts or play for Fiji 7s.

“As a playing group, we are all hoping to get contracts abroad or make it to the Fiji 7s side. I also dream to make it out and one day wear the national jersey.”

For now, the village boy from Yasawa is proving that no dream is too big—and that with passion, resilience, and the right opportunities, anything is possible.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.