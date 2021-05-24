First official meet for Gollings

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings had his first official meet with the national 7s team yesterday.

Gollings visited the team in camp and has been briefed by interim head coach Saiasi Fuli on the training programs and progress so far as the team prepares for the Malaga 7s in Spain.

The Englishman says the first week is all about observing the players and seeing how the training program is in order to analyze what needs to be done.

“They’ve got their routine and what they’re doing in training and I didn’t want to interrupt, we’re very close to two big tournaments so for me it was about being able to see what they were doing and just having small conversations with the players, getting to know them and start to build that relationship”.

Gollings says he will not make much changes going into the Malaga 7s as the team is well managed by Saiasi Fuli.

He says the goal for now is to take a look at the progress of the team as they leave for Spain on Sunday.

Fiji 7s mens team is pooled with England, South Africa and Scotland in Pool A.

Its first match will be against England on Friday, 21st January.

You can catch the live action on FBC TV from the 21st to 24th January.