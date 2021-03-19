Fire next for Fiji Shadow

Fiji Shadow thumped Paradise Beverages Fiji Gold 55-0 in its second pool match at the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s.

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Sireli Maqala scored a hat-trick in the match while Joseva Talacolo dotted down twice.

It was the biggest scoreline posted in the tournament so far with coach Gareth Baber changing his lineup.

Talacolo, Maqala, Kitione Taliga, Livai Ikanikoda, Simione Cece and Waisea Nacuqu who didn’t start in the first match were on the run-on side.

Fiji Shadow thrashed Moana Vonokula 41-nil in their first match this morning.

The side will now play Fire at 2:56pm today.