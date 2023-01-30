Fijians dominate DHL Impact Player charts

Manueli Maisamoa heads the men’s standing [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Big performances by the Fiji and Fijiana teams in the Sydney 7s were evident as they dominated the DHL Impact Player charts.

Manueli Maisamoa heads the men’s standing with 16 tackles, six breaks, 12 offloads and 26 carries.

The 28-year-old finished ahead of Terry Kennedy, Leroy Carter, Vuiviawa Naduvalo and New Zealand’s Akuila Rokolisoa.

Naduvalo is fifth with nine tackles, six breaks, four offloads and 16 carries.

He totaled 51, two ahead of Rokolisoa.

In the women’s division, three Fijiana players are in the mix with Nadroga lass Reapi Uluinasau topping the list.

With nine tackles, two breaks, 18 offloads and 25 carries, Uluinasau tops the chart ahead of Australia’s Charlotte Caslick who finished second.

Adi Vani Buleki was rated third with 18 tackles, two breaks, 12 offloads and 22 carries while Ana Maria Naimasi stands at 6th place with 10 tackles, six breaks, five offloads and 21 carries.