Fijiana to play first Perth 7s match

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side will kick start the first Perth 7s in Australia later this month against Brazil.

Officials have released the schedule with the first match on January 26th and finals on the 28th.

Our men’s team will play Samoa in its opening game at 5:38pm on day one.

The second game for the Fijiana 7s is against Spain at 7:47pm on Friday 26th followed by the men’s clash with France at 10:31pm.

On Saturday the 27th, the Fijiana meet France at 1:22pm and Fiji 7s takes on the All Blacks 7s at 4:25pm.