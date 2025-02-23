Fijiana to face Japan in Vancouver semifinal

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team will be playing against Japan tomorrow in the Cup semifinal HSBC Vancouver 7s tomorrow at 9.14am.

Fijiana 7s team delivered a masterclass in their cup quarterfinal clash against Brazil, securing a resounding 46-0 win.

The first half saw Fiji assert complete control, with Mereula Torooti, Adita Milinia, Reapi Ulunisau, and Sesenieli Donu all crossing the whitewash.

Their clinical finishing and relentless pressure resulted in a commanding 24-0 lead at the halftime break.

The second half continued in the same vein.

Sesenieli Donu added to her tally, followed by a brace from Mere Vocevoce.

Silika Qalo then put the finishing touches on a dominant performance, sealing the 46-0 victory.

Meanwhile, in the Fiji men’s team will take on South Africa tomorrow at 8.52am.