Fijiana outclasses Ireland to claim 9th place

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team secured victory in the 9th place semifinal, defeating Ireland 24-7 at the HSBC Perth 7s in Australia.

This was Fijiana’s first win in Perth.

Fiji’s dominance was evident from the opening whistle, as they controlled the game with precision and flair.

The team managed to cross the try line twice in the first half, establishing a 12-7 lead at halftime despite a resilient Irish defense.

Sera Bolatini, Vika Nakacia, Mereula Torooti and Sesenieli Donu crossed over for Fiji’s tries.

Their collective effort, paired with solid defensive work, ensured Ireland struggled to gain any momentum in the second half