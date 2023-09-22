Fijiana concludes day one with win

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]
The Fiji Airways Fijiana side emerged victorious against Australia 34 – 12 in the Fiji Airways Mini 7s tournament round three at Albert Park this afternoon.
Although they suffered a 22-5 defeat against New Zealand in their opening clash, they bounced back with a strong performance, winning 29-7 against France in the second round.
New Zealand, on the other hand, secured victories in all three of their matches, defeating Australia 24-14.
Article continues after advertisement
Meanwhile, France only managed to secure one win so far, and that was against Australia.
The tournament is set to continue tomorrow.
Advertisement