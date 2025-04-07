Fijiana coach excited to uncover more talent

Vodafone Fijiana coach Ioan Cunningham [File Photo]

Vodafone Fijiana coach Ioan Cunningham believes it is his duty to explore the untapped potential of rugby talent in the country, especially as he prepares a team for a busy period ahead.

He says this is one of the reasons he embraced the role wholeheartedly when he was selected to coach the side, knowing the rich rugby history the country holds.

Cunningham believes he is bringing something special to reignite the game like in the old days and elevate women’s rugby in the country to the next level.

Article continues after advertisement

“The excitement around the talent that we have available to us is something I’m really excited about and it’s such a great opportunity to coach and to be able to get the chance to untap the potential the team has.”

He acknowledges that supporters play an important role in a team’s journey and looks forward to the backing of the nation as they prepare to host the Wallaroos in a historic Test match next month.

They will then begin preparations for the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which will be held in September in England.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.