Fijiana 7s wins seventh place play-off

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has defeated Great Britain 42-7 in the seventh place play-off at the Madrid 7s tonight.
This is the first time in the tournament for our women’s side to bag a win.
Reapi Uluinasau and skipper Lavena Cavuru scored a brace of tries, while Verenaisi Ditavutu and Adi Vani Buleki scored one each.
Great Britain’s lone try was scored by Isla Norman-Bell.
Meanwhile, the men’s side will be playing New Zealand in the third place play-off at 5:18 am.
