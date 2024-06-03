Fijiana 7s wins seventh place play-off

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has defeated Great Britain 42-7 in the seventh place play-off at the Madrid 7s tonight.

This is the first time in the tournament for our women’s side to bag a win.

Reapi Uluinasau and skipper Lavena Cavuru scored a brace of tries, while Verenaisi Ditavutu and Adi Vani Buleki scored one each.

Great Britain’s lone try was scored by Isla Norman-Bell.

Meanwhile, the men’s side will be playing New Zealand in the third place play-off at 5:18 am.