Fiji to meet France in Madrid 7s semifinal

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side is set to face France in the Madrid 7s semifinal tonight.

Our team, who has been impressive throughout their pool games, is hoping to lift the trophy after topping their pool, while New Zealand settled as runners-up.

The two are set to clash in the first semifinal at 10:21 PM tonight before New Zealand faces Argentina at 10:45 PM.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Fijiana side will be playing against the USA in the fifth-place playoffs at 8:27 PM.

You can watch Fiji’s matches live on the FBC TV channel.