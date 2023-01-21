Fiji remain undefeated in pool stage

The Fiji Men’s 7s team fought tooth and nail for a 22-12 win over Samoa in their final pool match.
Waisea Nacuqu scored a double in the first half while Samoa’s Tuna Tuitama hit back with the lone try of the first half to keep the points 10-7 in the second spell.
Samoa surprised Fiji from behind with a try from Motu Opetai a few seconds into the second half.
But Fiji showed determination fighting for a consecutive win in the pool stage as Vuiviwa Naduvalo and Manueli Maisamoa each scored a try.
“I love it when @fijirugby are in this mood!” 🇫🇯
Don’t we all! 😍#NZ7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/oDzuWEwywr
— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) January 21, 2023
Meanwhile, The Fijiana 7s side will face Papua New Guinea at 5.37 pm.
