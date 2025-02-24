Fiji 7s finish fourth in Vancouver

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s 7s team finished fourth at the Vancouver 7s after a 22-7 loss to Spain in the Third Place Play-off this afternoon.

The defeat sees Fiji drop to third place in the overall HSBC SVNS Series standings.

Fiji started strong, taking a 7-0 lead through Joseva Talacolo, but Spain responded quickly to close the gap to 7-5.

Just before halftime, Spain struck again to take a 12-7 lead.

The second half saw Spain dominate possession, extending their lead to 17-7 before sealing the win with a final try.

The loss means Fiji missed out on a podium finish and now sit third in the series rankings.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s team is set to face New Zealand in the women’s final at 1:41 pm.

