Fiji Men and Women qualify for Oceania 7s finals

Action from the semi-final clash between Fijiana development side and Tonga [Source: Oceania 7s/Facebook]

The Fiji Development men’s side has thumped Tuvalu 38-0 in the Oceania 7s semis to book a spot in the final later tonight.

The side managed to run in four tries in the opening spell for 24-0 before heading into halftime.

Fiji’s tries from Manueli Maisamoa, Sakiusa Saqila, Rokouwa Rasaku, Mikaele Rabuli and Viliame Naikausa with a double.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji will meet Samoa at 9:16 tonight in the final.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana Development side has also booked a spot in the final after beating Tonga 36-5 in their semi-final.

They will face Samoa in the final at 8.54pm, who beat the hosts 24-0 in the semi-final.