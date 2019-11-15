Fiji finishes 9th after beating South Africa

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side has finished ninth at the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand after beating South Africa 12-5.

Angelo Davids struck first early in the match for a 5-0 lead to the Springboks 7s.

Fiji was outmuscled at the breakdown and committed basic mistakes while catch up rugby has been one of their downfall in Hamilton this weekend.

Gareth Baber made a few changes to his lineup with Livai Ikanikoda, Waisea Nacuqu and Josua Vakurinabili starting.

The Springboks 7s were leading 5-0 at halftime and they made Fiji work even harder in the second spell with their one on one tackles proving to be their strength.

But Fiji managed to break the South African defense when Kavekini Tabu ran through to score and lead 7-5 with a minute to play.

Moments later the national side turned defense into attack with Asaeli Tuivuaka and Tabu working hard at the breakdown, winning the turnover and as a result, Napolioni Ratu ran in to score.

Fiji failed to make the Hamilton semifinal after losing to Argentina 26-10 in the final pool match.

Fiji has not been able to qualify for the cup finals in the first three tournaments this season.

Fiji needed to beat Argentina in their final pool play to qualify for the semifinal while the Pumas could have qualified if they defeated the national side by 39 points, and on the other hand, Australia just needed Fiji to lose so they could make the top four.

The national side was the third-ranked team after pool play in Hamilton finishing behind Australia and Argentina.

Their poor finish in Hamilton means Fiji will be in a tough pool next weekend at the Sydney 7s.