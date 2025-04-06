Fiji books final spot in Singapore

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team delivered an exceptional performance against Argentina, securing a 33-24 victory to book their place in the Singapore 7s final later tonight.

Although Argentina made an early impact, Fiji responded with a trademark display of Fijian flair, leading 19-12 at the break.

Filipe Sauturaga, Sakiusa Siqila, and George Bose were the standout players for Fiji, each crossing the try line before the halftime whistle.

Their clinical finishing and precision passing created a commanding lead despite Argentina’s early momentum.

In the second half, Argentina managed to cross the try line twice, but their efforts were not enough to threaten the Fijian side, who showed relentless hunger and determination.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Kavekini Tanivanuakila each added a try to seal the victory, ensuring Fiji maintained their stronghold.

Argentina’s 13th-minute try was a brief blip in an otherwise dominant display, but it wasn’t enough to derail Fiji’s charge toward the final.

With their place secured in the final, the Fiji Airways men’s 7s team now look to carry their momentum into the final clash, promising a thrilling finish to what has already been a remarkable tournament.

Fiji will now face Kenya in the final at 11.41 pm.

