Fiji and Tabadamu qualify for Uprising 7s semi-finals
February 6, 2021 10:23 am
Action from the Fiji 7s vs Waidrauso Babas
Fiji 7s and Tabadamu are the first two teams to qualify for the Mobil Uprising 7s cup semi-finals.
The Fiji 7s team took Waidrauso Babas down 31-5 with a half time score of 22-0.
The Tabadamu side escaped loss as they won 29-10 against Ratu Filise in a very close encounter.
The side was leading at half time 19-5
Police are currently playing Veiyasana Providers to fight for the third semi final spot.
