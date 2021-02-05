Fiji and Tabadamu qualify for Uprising 7s semi-finals

Fiji 7s and Tabadamu are the first two teams to qualify for the Mobil Uprising 7s cup semi-finals.

The Fiji 7s team took Waidrauso Babas down 31-5 with a half time score of 22-0.

The Tabadamu side escaped loss as they won 29-10 against Ratu Filise in a very close encounter.

The side was leading at half time 19-5

Police are currently playing Veiyasana Providers to fight for the third semi final spot.