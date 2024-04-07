Fiji 7s thumps South Africa

A solid start by the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s saw them beat South Africa 33-14 in the Hong Kong 7s fifth place playoff.

Fiji took home the plate title and also collected 12 Series points.

Coach Osea Kolinisau earlier said they’ll live and die with their offloads and that’s what the players did which resulted in their first try to Waisea Nacuqu.

Hooker Jeremaia Matana raced away to score the second after collecting the ball from the kick off.

Joseva Talacolo struck for Fiji’s third try following some poor defensive read by the South Africans.

The Blitztboks managed to score a converted try before the break.

A penalty try to Fiji at the start of the second spell took the confidence out of South Africa before a chip and chase from Vuiviawa Naduvalo put the result beyond reach.

South Africa scored again but Fiji hung on to win.