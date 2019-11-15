Fiji 7s team to take cautious approach

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side is not looking ahead of the pool games this weekend.

Head Coach Gareth Baber is aware of what’s at stake but first, they have to take a very cautious approach in the pool stages.

The LA 7s will go back to the old format of having quarterfinals and Baber says even though they won in Sydney, but it was not all perfect.

Article continues after advertisement

“I never look too much in advance I look at it in relation to what we got to do to get better how we progress from tournament to tournament we came off some good plays in Sydney it wasn’t perfect so we looking at things to continue our game to develop and it’s important the players stay at that standard so this next game is our progression in our season obviously I know there’s outcomes attached to it”.

Fiji will play its first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday.

They will face France in their second pool match at 9.47am and the final pool match will be against Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch Los Angeles 7s LIVE on FBC TV.