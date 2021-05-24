Fiji 7s side continues training

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has returned to Australia as the national team continues to train.

Following the team’s inability to travel due to some positive cases last week, Gollings has returned to his family in Queensland, Australia.

Gollings had travelled to Fiji earlier this month but was only able to be present for a few training sessions with the national squad.

Meanwhile, the Seville 7s begins tonight kicking off with the Women’s tournaments followed by the men’s.

Invitational teams Germany and Jamaica men, and Belgium and Poland women continue as New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa are still unable to travel to Spain.

In the pool rounds, the USA will face Canada, England and Portugal in Pool A.

Beaten finalists Russia are in Pool B along with Ireland, Poland and Brazil.

Series leaders Australia find themselves in Pool C where they will take on Olympic silver medalists France, hosts Spain and invitational team Belgium.

In the men’s pools, South Africa is in Pool A alongside the USA and hosts Spain in a three-team pool which includes a bye.

Pool B involves Argentina who will take on Ireland, Germany and Jamaica.

In Pool C the young English squad that claimed bronze in Malaga will face France, Wales and Japan.

Australia, Canada, Scotland and Kenya are drawn in a strong-looking Pool D.

You can catch the live-action of the Seville 7s on FBC TV this weekend.