Fiji 7s sets focus on London and Paris 7s  

The Fiji Airways national men’s 7s team will now turn their focus to the upcoming London and Paris 7s.

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games being postponed until next year, they will now prioritize the next task at hand.

Although the dates for the next few tournaments are yet to be confirmed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Head Coach Gareth Baber says they will need to draw a plan that can help them adapt to change.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re really going to have to look at a system of training which we’ll use over the coming months which is going to have to be flexible and be able to move with the changing landscape of the virus and the economy as well.”

Baber says at the moment the players are in their respective villages and training are placed on hold in response to the COVID-19 pandemic locally.