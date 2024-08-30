Fiji 7s incentive presentation at Sports Awards

The Fiji men’s 7s team to the Paris Olympics will be formally presented with their incentives for winning silver at the Olympic Games at the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards tomorrow night.

This was confirmed to FBC Sports by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru this afternoon.

Before they left for the Paris Olympics, Team Fiji was informed they would receive an incentive of $50k for gold medalists, $20k for silver medalists and $10k for bronze medalists.

Saukuru says tomorrow’s awards will acknowledge all sports and that it will be special to have our Olympic silver medallists present.

‘The Sports Awards is tomorrow, why not because it is related to sports and we have had that achievement during the Olympics and I think it’s the right time too to give the boys what they deserve.”

All players will get $20,000 each and the money is expected to be in their bank accounts next week.

He adds that it’s best to have the presentation tomorrow while the majority of the players are still in the country.

The Fiji Sports Awards will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva at 7pm.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.