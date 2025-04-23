Fiji 7s focuses on defence ahead of LA Championship

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says defence will be top priority as the national team gears up for next month’s HSBC SVNS Series stop in Los Angeles.

Coming off an improved outing in Singapore, Kolinisau believes the team is building on key lessons from earlier tournaments.

He says the team is zeroing in on defence, aiming to tighten up areas that cost them in previous tournaments.

“We are working a lot on our defence. There’s still some weaknesses that we can improve on, especially in our communication and just knowing when to fall at the right time and when to hold and our one-on-ones.”

He highlights the team’s adjustments between the Hong Kong and Singapore legs, particularly around breakdown discipline and spacing on the field.

Kolinisau also praised the on-field effort by players, noting that continued improvements can make a critical difference in LA.

The Los Angeles 7s will be held on the 3rd and 4th of next month.

