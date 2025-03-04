Fiji 7s eye Hong Kong glory

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s captain Jerry Matana has laid out the team’s clear ambition: to reclaim the Hong Kong 7s title.

Fiji men’s 7s team has the most number of titles under their belt, with 19 wins over the years.

However, it has been some time since the team last brought the title home, with their most recent victory in 2019.

Matana revealed that the training sessions are geared toward addressing specific weaknesses, particularly the team’s ability to maintain composure when fatigued.

“The aim for every tournament is the same; we go to win, especially for this Hong Kong 7s, as we haven’t won it in a while, so our target is to bring the title back. After our loss in Vancouver, the boys were upset, but we couldn’t do much because the game was over. So coach told us to swallow our pain, go home, work on our weakness, and come back stronger for Hong Kong.”

Matana’s leadership philosophy centers on unity and support, as he believes that teamwork is paramount to success.

A critical area of focus is the team’s ability to coordinate under pressure when the game gets tough as that’s where Fiji often struggles, and other teams capitalize.

The HSBC Hong Kong 7s tournament will be held from the 28th to the 30th of this month.

