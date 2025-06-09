Fiji 7s eye consistency ahead of Singapore

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has taken a measured but firm approach as the national side builds toward the Singapore 7s later this month.

Preparation resumed this week after carefully planned DTE blocks before Christmas and the New Year, allowing players time with family while keeping the squad connected to its standards.

Kolinisau says the approach comes after frustration in the last two legs, where Fiji fell short of titles despite remaining in strong contention.

“We were disappointed not to win the last two tournaments, but we’re not in a bad place and finishing the year tied on top with South Africa and New Zealand is important for the rest of the series.”

With Fiji level at the summit of the HSBC SVNS standings, the focus has shifted to consistency and execution.

The coaching staff believe Singapore offers a timely chance to turn solid preparation into results and keep Fiji firmly on track for the series crown.

The side to the Singapore 7s will be named a week after the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

