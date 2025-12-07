Fiji 7s development squad targets high-performance edge in Korea

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijian men’s 7s development team has touched down in Korea with a mission to raise the bar of Fiji Rugby’s next generation through a fast-growing high-performance partnership with Korea Rugby.

This is more than a routine tour.

It’s a deliberate investment in Fiji Rugby’s future, built around a training and education exchange designed to expose young players to world-class systems, tougher standards, and elite preparation environments.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby hopes the partnership will eventually extend to the Fijiana and FIJI Water Flying Fijians programmes, creating a full pathway of teams benefiting from international high-performance access.

For the players, the Korea tour is a game-changer.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

They’ll train in cutting-edge facilities, learn recovery methods used by top global athletes and adapt to professional routines that enhance performance, reduce injury risk and boost mental resilience.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

According to a social media post by FRU it’s an opportunity that pushes them to think bigger, work smarter and pursue excellence with purpose, all crucial steps in building the next wave of Fiji 7s stars.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The development also includes the five Malolo Rugby players who earned a call up earlier last month after their impressive performance at the 2025 Skipper Cup competition.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Meanwhile, the Fiji and Fijiana 7s teams are currently preparing for the Cape Town 7s this weekend.

You can watch Fiji’s games LIVE on FBC TV.

