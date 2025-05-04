Fiji 7s bow out of cup contention

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side have bowed out of Cup contention at the Los Angeles 7s, after a third straight pool-stage defeat saw them fall 24-12 to Spain this afternoon.

The side’s campaign began with a dramatic 17-12 loss to New Zealand in a fiercely contested opener earlier today, where both teams showed flashes of brilliance but Fiji were edged out in the final moments.

In their second pool match, Fiji pushed Australia to the limit in a tense encounter, narrowly going down 15-14 in a match that could have swung either way.

Despite showing flashes of their trademark flair and resilience, Fiji’s efforts to claw back into matches were repeatedly undone by costly errors, allowing their opponents to capitalize and maintain the upper hand.

In their final outing against Spain, Kavekini Tanivanuakula crossed for a well-taken try, while Drua development squad member Aisea Nawai also dotted down, offering some positives despite the disappointment.

