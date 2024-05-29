Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games on FBC TV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fans can watch the Fiji Airways Men’s and Fijiana 7s pool games in Madrid, Spain this weekend on FBC TV.

The Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana 7s play France first at 11:28pm on Friday.

Three games will be shown on Saturday starting with the men’s clash against New Zealand at 12:14am.

At 10:22pm, our Fijiana meets Australia in its second pool match while the men takes on Ireland at 11:06pm.

The Fijiana’s last group game is against Ireland at 1:05am on Sunday before the men battles South Africa at 1:48am.

If both sides progress to the quarterfinals and semifinals, then their games will also air on FBC TV.