Drua held to draw by Seattle at Coral Coast Sevens

Action from the Fijian Drua vs Seattle Barbarians clash

The Fijian Drua were unable to secure a win against the Seattle Barbarians, finishing in a 14-14 draw at the McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens Men’s division.

The Seattle Barbarians, featuring the experienced Fijian duo of Semi Kunatani and Viliame Naikausa, along with players from both the United States and Fiji, proved to be a tough opponent for the Drua, as both teams fought hard in an action-packed encounter.

In other results, the Bula Bay Brothers pulled off a major upset, defeating the Samoa national team 14-12.

Samoa, fresh off their victory at the Oceania Sevens last month, were left disappointed by the determined performance of the Bula Bay side.



The Lavidi Brothers also claimed a narrow 12-7 victory over Ratu Filise, while New Zealand Sevens triumphed over the Colo West team from the highlands of Navosa 24-14 in another thrilling match.



The Coral Coast Sevens continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.