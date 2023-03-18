Dominion retains Youth title

The DXC Dominion Brothers has once again claimed victory at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s winning 10-5 against the ruthless Ravuka Sharks in the Under-21 final.

It was a tough start with the Sharks scoring the first points of the match in the third minute through Jovesa Vuase..

The teams stood at 5-0 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Dominion Brothers flipped the switch in the second spell levelling the scores with a try to Filivo Eroni at the far corner.

Dominion Brothers’ Semesa Volavola sealed it in the 13th minute to retain their title.