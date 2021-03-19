Home

Defending U21 Marist 7s Champions kicks-off campaign on a high

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 25, 2021 10:08 am

Defending Under-21 Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Champions Dominion Brothers started its title defense on a high beating Black Heron in the first pool match today.

Dominion Brothers managed to hold off the Herons 14-nil at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.

Dominion Brothers Sikiti Drodrolagi crossed over the scoreline in the first half to give them a 5-nil lead.

Black Heron put up a strong defense against a strong Dominion Brothers outfit.

Iowane Suvei added another for the champions to give them the lead and the victory.

