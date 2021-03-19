Sevens
Defending U21 Marist 7s Champions kicks-off campaign on a high
March 25, 2021 10:08 am
Defending Under-21 Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Champions Dominion Brothers started its title defense on a high beating Black Heron in the first pool match today.
Dominion Brothers managed to hold off the Herons 14-nil at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.
Dominion Brothers Sikiti Drodrolagi crossed over the scoreline in the first half to give them a 5-nil lead.
Article continues after advertisement
Black Heron put up a strong defense against a strong Dominion Brothers outfit.
Iowane Suvei added another for the champions to give them the lead and the victory.
Sponsored Links