CC7s a learning curve for USA Falcons

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

The USA Falcons are taking everything as a learning curve at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

The development side, coached by former USA 7s international Zack Test says there is no better place in the world to test their mettle than at the home of rugby.

The USA Falcons have been through a brutal initiation into the 7s game at Lawaqa Park and are loving every minute of it.

Test rates the Coral Coast 7s as the toughest tournament in the world, and specifically selected the event to bring out the best in his boys.

“It’s always a wonderful time coming down to this island, it’s a development tour for us getting better as individually and collectively, 10 percent better each day and figuring out what our holes are and how we need to get better. Tough conditions, some of the best styles of play out there and we’re figuring out what it’s going to take to be successful.”

The Coral Coast 7s ends today.