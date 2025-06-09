Bulls seek experience at Coral Coast 7s

Former Fiji Airways Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has returned to familiar shores, this time leading a Chennai Bulls Select side to compete at the upcoming Coral Coast Sevens.

Gollings says the Coral Coast Sevens offers the ideal environment to expose emerging players to elite-level rugby, particularly in the heartland of the sevens game.

“It’s great to be back in Fiji, and it’s exciting to be bringing the Chennai Bulls. This is the Chennai Bulls Select, not the mainstream team that would have played in the RPL, but we want to use it as a development tool as we start building our rugby programme.”

The squad features a blend of four Indian national team players, selected local talent and Australian based Peni Naqua, who has joined the side from the Western Force.

According to Gollings, the tournament will be a valuable learning opportunity for the group.

“It’s an exciting opportunity and a great chance for the Indian national team players, as well as some local players, to gain exposure.”

Gollings believes there is no better stage than Fiji to test and grow sevens players.

While the Chennai Bulls Select will look to be competitive, Gollings stressed that results are secondary to development.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off this Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

