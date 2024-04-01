Baptism of fire for Momo

Despite not even making the Ratu Navula College Deans trials a few years ago, new Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rover, Akuila Momo, never gave up.

The Nalotawa villager from Ra is one of the players in Fiji’s rugby history to make his debut at the Mecca of 7s.

Like some before him, Momo will run out in Happy Valley after getting an unexpected call to pack his bags in place of Kaminieli Rasaku.

The youngster who played soccer at Nadele Primary School says he was lost for words when told he would go to Hong Kong.

“I can’t explain how happy I am because I have always secretly prayed about this moment but never in my wildest dreams did I think I was ever going to make the squad.”

This is a chance of a lifetime for Momo after scooping the Player of the Tournament award at the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s while playing for Saunaka.

He adds he may not get another shot at wearing the national jumper and this is one of the reasons he’ll have to give everything.

“I was just there and did not expect what happened to Rasaku but I’m just so grateful and I’m super excited to be given the chance and I have prepared myself to be part of the team going to Hong Kong.”

Being the eldest of five siblings, Momo will have some confidence knowing his Saunaka captain Vatemo Ravouvou is beside him on and off the field.

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off on Friday and Fiji 7s play Australia, Canada, and France in pool play.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games plus their quarterfinal and semifinal if they make it on FBC Sports HD.