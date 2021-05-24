Baber resigns as National 7’s coach

Gareth Baber has stepped down as the Head Coach of the national men’s team.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they’ve accepted his resignation and wish him well on his future endeavors.

Fijiana Head coach Saiasi Fuli will be guiding the team with help from Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai.

Baber’s last day as coach will be 30th of November.

More details soon.