Ba duo to join Chennai Bulls for Coral Coast 7s

[Source:Ba Rugby Union/Facebook]

Two Vinod Patel Ba Skipper Cup players will join former Fiji 7s coach, Ben Gollings, side Chennai Bulls from India for the McDonalds Coral Coast Fiji 7s next week.

The players are Ponipate Bacaivalu and Meli Tuvusa, which has been confirmed by Ba Rugby Union secretary, Gaby Kautoga.

Kautoga says the pair will link up with the Bulls after a clinic at Ba Methodist High School next Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

The clinic is part of a fledgling relationship between the Bulls and Ba Rugby, and is especially for the under 12 to 18 players who were part of the Nadi Junior 7s last month.

In a statement, Kautoga says they’re delighted the Bulls have agreed to come to Ba and inspire their young players, which is the first in a line of initiatives between the two rugby bodies.

Bulls Head Coach Gollings says the players are looking forward to working with Ba Rugby and sharing their knowledge and experience.

Gollings adds they have four Indian national team players in the squad and this trip will provide valuable experience of playing 7s at the highest level.

Last year Fiji 7s reps Filipe Sauturaga and Joseva Talacolo helped the Bulls win the Indian Premier League 7s.

The Chennai Bulls are in pool C at the Coral Coast 7s with Dominion Brothers, Mike Friday Select and USA 7s.

You can watch the action live and exclusively from next Thursday on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.