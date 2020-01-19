Aussie teams to raise funds at Sydney 7s for bushfire relief appeal

Australia’s Sevens teams will hope to generate thousands of dollars in donations to Australia’s bush fire relief appeal.

The initiative was announced today by Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle saying for each try scored by Australia’s teams in the Sydney 7s, $500 would be donated.

There is expected to be a number of other fundraising efforts announced in the coming weeks.

Rugby Australia will also be working with Super Rugby franchises to coordinate these efforts.

Wallabies winger Reece Hodge has already joined a number of high-profile athletes in trying to raise money for the bushfire relief effort.

Hodge is running a lucky draw competition for his followers with every $50 donation to the bush fire appeal putting people in with a chance to win a signed 2019 Rugby World Cup jersey and pair of match-worn boots.

In a statement Raelene Castle paid tribute to the victims of the disaster and emergency services workers fighting the fires raging in NSW and Victoria.

[Source:rugby.com.au]