Army gears up for Uprising 7s

The Fiji Rugby Union’s Super Sevens Series has been the ideal learning curve for the Army 7s team.

The side finished in fifth place with 13 points at the conclusion of the first leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka two weeks ago.

Now gearing up for this weekend’s Mobil Uprising 7s tournament, Manager Epeli Serea says it will be a different ball game.

He says they have learnt a lot from the tournament, identifying their key strengths and weaknesses to address.

Serea says to reach the quarterfinals, they must first outclass their pool opponents.

“They are all good teams given their performances in the last tournaments. We won’t take any team lightly as of now, we will take each game as it comes and move up the ladder as we go through the tournament.”

Army is drawn in Pool D with Ratu Filise, Lami Cavaliers and Wardens.

The Mobil Uprising 7s tournament will kick off on Friday at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.