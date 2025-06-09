Army and Tagimoucia Ranadi lead series

Action from last year's Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.[Pic:Supplied]

The Army Green side and Tagimoucia Ranadi lead the men’s and women’s Fiji Bitter 7s Series ahead of the Savusavu tournament at Ganilau Park in two weeks.

Army leads the men’s standings with 2147.9 points, followed by Village Boys on 2070.95 and Vacalea is third.

Tagimoucia Ranadi has so far collected 2000 points and Sinukakala Amazons in 1400 while Loloma Heights is third with 1080.

Article continues after advertisement

Next stop on the series is the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s from Thursday, 5th to Saturday, 7th February, bringing focus to grassroots participation, strengthened competition structures and enhanced community engagement across the three‑day event.

This year’s edition places particular emphasis on encouraging more teams from Savusavu and Vanua Levu, supported by an increase in prize money for the bowl and shield divisions.

Organisers say the enhancements reflect the event’s long-standing commitment to strengthening rugby development on Vanua Levu.

Tournament Organizer, Pita Ralaca, says 32 men’s, 8 women’s teams, and 16 under-21 teams will feature in the competition this year, reflecting their commitment to expanding pathways for aspiring athletes across all divisions.

He also says that Fiji Bitter’s ongoing partnership remains key to delivering a quality event in Vanua Levu for players, officials, and supporters alike.

Akuila

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.