All Stars knocked out of Cup contention

Ravuka Sharks side at the McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

The Ambassadors All Stars are out of cup contention after losing their final pool game to Ravuka Sharks 24-12 in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

The highly-rated All Stars could not contain the flair of the Sharks, who were roared on by the vocal home crowd at Lawaqa Park.

Jovesa Vuase was the toast of the Ravuka Sharks, scoring a double while Samuela Tamanivalu and Peni Sigavata added a try each.

The All Stars have now lost twice in their pool games while the Ravuka Sharks look set to go through to the cup quarterfinals, should they finish either first or second in their pool.

The final pool games of the mens division are now underway.