All Stars adds international flair to Coral Coast 7s

Having world-renowned players participate at the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s adds an international flair to the tournament.

This is the view of Mango Bay Resort owner Ed Duffy after selecting retired South Africa 7s legend Kyle Brown as its sponsor lottery pick for the Ambassador’s All Stars team.

Duffy says Brown is a fantastic rugby player and it is great to have a player of his caliber come to Fiji to participate in the three-day tournament.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says since 2011, the competition has been able to attract legends of the game and the All Stars concept adds an exciting element, whereby renowned stars can select their own picks for the team.

The All Stars team will be coached by New Zealand 7s coaching guru Sir Gordon Tietjens.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on January 18th to the 20th.

Associate sponsors today selected a player each from the 14 picks in the All Stars team through a lottery draw at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort.

The players will wear their respective sponsor’s logos on the back of their jerseys during their games.

All Stars Players Sponsors

1. Rico SYME (NZ) – Vodafone Fiji

2. Kyle LIEBENBERG (South Africa) Sigatoka River Safari

3. Andrew SAMUELS (NZ) – Honey Badger

4. Woody GOLLINGS (Australia) – Icon Real Estate

5. Vili SATALA JR (Fiji) – Shangri-La Fiji Yanuca Island Resort

6.Renata ROBERTS TENANA (NZ) – Du Aull Services Fiji Pte Ltd

7. Aisake PENI (Fiji) – Silant Resort

8. Semi KUNATANI (Fiji) – Tappoo Group (Kia)

9. Jarell LUAFALEALO (NZ) – Magma Mines

10. Kyle BROWN (South Africa) – Mango Bay Resort

11. Sairusi VUNISA (Fiji) – Fiji Gas

12. Billy ODHIAMBO (Kenya) – Pacific Building Solutions

13. Gaspard LALLI (Belgium) – Simplify

14. Fletcher CARPENTER (NZ) – Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort