All set for Nawaka 7s

A total of 96 games will be played tomorrow at three grounds including Prince Charles Park on day one of the 38th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s in Nadi.

The Men’s and Under 21 games will start tomorrow and one of the tournament committee members, Jeff Tamata, says they are ready for kick off.

Day one tomorrow starts at 10am with Axellerate Brothers taking on Nahehevia Blues at Prince Charles Park, Vonoyauyau and Korotabu battle on ground two while Nakovacake meets Korolevu at the third ground.

Article continues after advertisement

Tamata says the local 7s giants like Lavidi Brothers, Devo Babas, Army and others will feature in the tournament.

“The 38th year in the running, all set to go, all the big names are in, all the big guns are in and we look forward to the Nawaka 7s.

This year’s event was initially planned for two days, however, due to the huge interests, organizers have decided to kick things off from tomorrow.”

You can watch the Nawaka 7s LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC 2 on Friday and Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.