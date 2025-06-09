$50,000 for Coral Coast 7s men’s winner

The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens will not only be bigger and bolder but richer than ever before.

Organizers have announced that it will offer a record-breaking $50,000 Fijian dollars to the tournament winners of the men’s division, from a total men’s prize pool of over $80k, making it the richest 7s tournament in Fiji.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Coral Coast, the event promises fierce competition, electrifying speed, and heart-pounding action as top teams from around Fiji and across the globe battle it out for sevens supremacy and the chance to raise the coveted i-wau trophy.

Article continues after advertisement

Founding Chairman, Jay Whyte, says this is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of world-class rugby, Fijian culture, and a return to the spirit of sevens.”

He adds with the highest-ever prize purse on the line, expect to see the best of the best heading to the Coral Coast to stake their claim.

With international teams eyeing the significant grand prize and local legends defending home turf, the 2026 MCoral Coast 7s is shaping up to be a new chapter in rugby sevens history.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.