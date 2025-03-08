Seruvakula aims for the impossible

Under-20 coach Senirusi Seruvakula

Under-20 coach Senirusi Seruvakula, fresh from his historic Super W win, backs his team to shock New Zealand at next weekend’s Super Rugby competition.

Six weeks of intense training have them primed.

He urges them to play with heart and enjoy the challenge, despite facing tough opposition.

Article continues after advertisement

“The message is to have fun because everything is possible. The first time I coached the Drua Women into the Super W we won, un-beaten, so why can’t we do it with the men’s under-20 going into the Super Rugby also? So I’ll make sure we’ll go there and make a mark.”

Sportsworld Fijian Under-20 match kicks off against the Hurricanes, with the result determining their second match.

The tournament, held at Owen Delany Park in Taupō from the 15th to 22nd, sees the team depart Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.